SA Rugby desperate to salvage Lions tour, asks government to allow 50% stadium entry

CAPE TOWN – SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has pleaded with the government to allow 50% spectator entry at stadium for this year’s British and Irish Lions tour, according to a report. Sunday newspaper Rapport reported that SA Rugby was desperate to make sure that the Lions tour took place in South Africa. “This {Lions tour) will help our economy get back on track and also help the tourism industry overcome the negative effects brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as stop the loss of staff through retrenchments,” Alexander was quoted by Rapport. ALSO READ: UK to host British and Irish Lions tour? “All sectors of our society must help the economy get back on track,” said Alexander.

The Afrikaans publication continued that Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa said as the country was easing to level 1 lockdown, it was too early to talk about fans’ return to stadiums.

A report in the UK Times earlier this month said a proposal to play the series in the United Kingdom had received support from their government.

The Lions have previously turned down Australia’s offer to host the series, and are expected to make a final decision at the end of this month.

According to Sport24, SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona said they would rather have the series played in South Africa, even without the participation of spectators.

IOL Sport