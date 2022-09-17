SA Rugby dismiss ‘unsubstantiated allegations’ of recreational drug use by Springboks

Cape Town — SA Rugby have released a statement claiming they were aware of ‘unsubstantiated allegations’ of recreational drug use by members of the Springbok squad. On Saturday, a report was published in SARugbymag that said Afrikaans newspaper Rapport were working on a story that alleges several Springboks have tested positive for cocaine.

Story continues below Advertisement

“SA Rugby is aware that unsubstantiated allegations of failed tests for recreational drugs by Springbok players are circulating among members of the media,” they said in the statement on Saturday. “Disappointingly, these allegations have already appeared online despite the absence of any evidence to support them. “SA Rugby has consistently advised all inquiring media that no such reports have been received by SA Rugby or any player from the only authority permitted to perform such tests, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. SA Rugby does not conduct its own tests.

“Despite the absence of any such reports, players and management in Argentina have been contacted to ‘tell their story’, distracting and destabilising the entire camp in the build-up today’s Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires. “SA Rugby wishes to repeat that it has no evidence of any adverse analytical findings for any kind of drug — be it performance enhancing or recreational — by Springbok players and regards the publication or the threat to publish such allegations as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the team’s preparations.” The latest drama follows that involving flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who was alleged, also by Rapport. to have had an extramarital affair with the team’s dietician Zeenat Simjee.

Story continues below Advertisement