SA Rugby ready to host Rugby Championship, says CEO Jurie Roux

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has stated South Africa are ready to host the remainder of the Rugby Championship as they “just need the go-ahead” from the national government and SANZAAR. This situation has arisen following New Zealand Rugby (NZR) unilateral announcement that the two home Rugby Championship Tests against Springboks will not be played in New Zealand, and that the All Blacks would not be flying to Perth this weekend for the third Bledisloe Cup Test which was scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium on 28 August.

The NZR’s decision was based upon the tightening of regulations placed on travel and quarantine by various state and national governments in Australasia. SANZAAR said it was “currently working night and day with all stakeholders, and the tournaments’ associated commercial partners and rights-holding broadcasters, to find a suitable solution for the remaining matches.” It is considering a range of options – including the hosting of the event in South Africa – and would make an announcement once all logistical, commercial, and broadcasting considerations had been taken into account.

“We have advised SANZAAR that we are ready and able to host the remainder of the competition in South Africa, pending our Government’s approval,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux. ALSO READ: Wallabies are ’bloody angry’ after All Blacks Bledisloe pull-out “But we are now well-versed in turning on rugby Tests within the prevailing COVID restrictions and have the venues and accommodation necessary. We just need the go-ahead.”