SA Rugby say Rassie Erasmus’ Twitter account was hacked after porn clip tweet

Erasmus struggled to untweet the post, which was up on his account for a number of hours.

Cape Town — SA Rugby were quick to claim that director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’ Twitter account was hacked after he reportedly retweeted a porn clip.

“Sorry guys about that inapropriate tweets!! The handle has been hacked!! Reallly sorry about that!! I am trying to sort it out!!! Rassie,” Erasmus said on Twitter on Saturday.

Someone is trying really hard to drag us to the gutters! Make youself known man!! I will be more than happy to meet you there https://t.co/c50WAWd4Da pic.twitter.com/7Sx4UycjaH — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) June 4, 2022

“Guys the hackers still seem to have the retweet from earlier appearing in some places although it has been deleted on my side and reported. Hopefully my account will be sorted shortly,” he continued.

He later said: “Guys and ladies thanks for the advice to undo the retweet!! It is deleted on my account, but I did not retweet it!! The moment I delete it pops up again somewhere else! Appreciate the corncern.”