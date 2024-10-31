SA teams moving to United Rugby Championship has left a massive divide, says former All Blacks player Josh Kronfeld

Since the South African teams left Super Rugby to join the United Rugby Championship in the 2021/2022 season, it’s left something of a gulf in New Zealand and Australian rugby. With South African rugby continuing to grow in strength and depth, it’s seen New Zealand fall behind the Springboks.

While that may be somewhat of a subjective statement, the Rugby Championship which concluded at the end of the September was far less debatable. The Springboks ran out emphatic winners by eight points over New Zealand. It also broke the four titles in a row the All Blacks had won.

Changing of the guard It was also the second time the Springboks had won the Rugby Championship, in its current form since Argentina entered the competition in 2012. Of course the Springboks also won the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and 2023, as their domination over the last five years is generally undisputed - unless you’re Irish and view the World Rugby rankings as definitive of the champion rugby side on the globe and not the William Webb Ellis trophy.

For New Zealand, it must have been painful to see their great rivals continue to reach new heights, led by Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus and his innovative approach to the game. Former All Blacks flank Josh Kronfeld told Jackpot City just how much the SA teams leaving Super Rugby has impacted his nation. “It’s more the fact that in the past maybe we’ve always had competitions that are building into the All Blacks season that are the pinnacle of that international club scene. With the South Africans moving on to the English set up, it's a massive divide,” said Kronfeld.