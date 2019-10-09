SA v Canada: How the Springboks rated









Try time Cobus Reinach of South Africa scores at the Kobe Misaki Stadium on Tuesday. Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Hollywoodbets JOHANNESBURG – The Springboks concluded their Pool B commitments against Canada on Tuesday with a resounding victory over Maple Leafs. Rugby writer Jacques van der Westhuyzen looks at the performance of the individual Boks: Damian Willemse 7/10: Scored a nice try on World Cup debut and looked lively throughout the 80 minutes. Was generally safe at the back, but did miss a cross-field kick that nearly resulted in a Canadian try. Warrick Gelant 7/10: Showed good strength and desire to score a try in the corner and perfectly read an Elton Jantjies kick-pass. Was a constant danger on attack, but knocked on badly in space on one occasion.

Damian de Allende 7/10:

Slotted in at 13 with ease, kicked well out of hand and scored a try. Also made good pass for Cobus Reinach’s third try. Only played 60 minutes.

Frans Steyn 7/10:

Was gifted an intercept try after a poor pass by the Canadian scrumhalf and in a generally strong outing. Carried well to the gain-line, ran some nice support lines and kicked intelligently.

S’bu Nkosi 8/10:

Finished off nicely for a well-deserved try in another quality outing. Strong in the air, wholehearted in every area of his game, some nice off-loads and impressive tackling in defence.

Elton Jantjies 8/10:

Impressive in all departments. There was variety in his attacking play, including a cross-field kick and some slick passing at the back. Ran hard at the gain-line, tackled well and generally kicked superbly - to touch and at goal.

Cobus Reinach scored a hat-trick of tries against Canada on Tuesday. Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Hollywoodbets

Cobus Reinach 9/10:

An excellent 53 minutes for the scrumhalf. He scored three tries. His box kicks were good and on the mark, and his service to the first receiver was top-drawer.

Francois Louw 7/10:

Again, nothing flashy from the veteran, but so dependable. Received seven restarts to secure possession for the Boks, tackled every man that came his way and carried regularly and well.

Kwagga Smith 6/10:

Another mixed bag from the former Sevens man. Made a great offload for Nkosi’s try, ripped the ball from a Canadian on one occasion, but also fumbled the ball on the ground and failed to cleanly catch a kick.

Siya Kolisi 6/10:

Possibly a little tired after going the full 80 last Friday, but a quiet game for the skipper. Carried on occasion and made his tackles, and crucially got through another full game without hiccup.

Franco Mostert 7/10:

An engine that never dies or labours. He again went the full distance, throwing himself into every tackle and ruck and maul. Good in the line-outs, good at the restarts, and busy in the tight-loose exchanges.

RG Snyman 8/10:

Pushing hard now for a “first team” start. Excellent outing for the giant lock; ran hard at opposition, made plenty of metres and played big part in Reinach’s second try. Also towering in the line-outs.

Vincent Koch 6/10:

Did everything that was asked of him; scrummed well and made some good tackles. Was replaced in the 54th minute.

Schalk Brits 8/10:

As industrious as always in the loose. He showed great determination and stepping prowess in scoring a first half try, made a number of tackles and won a breakdown penalty. Solid throwing into the line-outs.

Thomas du Toit 6/10:

Scrummed well and made a few tackles, but generally quiet. Replaced in the 54th minute.

Herschel Jantjies came off the bench for the Springboks against Canada. Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Hollywoodbets

Replacements:

Notable forward

Frans Malherbe 7/10:

Came on in 54th minute and did what he had to in the scrums and showed good strength and desire to charge for the line, stretch out his arm and score a good try.

Notable back

Herschel Jantjies 7/10:

Replaced Reinach in the 53rd minute and enjoyed a solid 27 minutes. Brought energy to game and provided good service to his outside men.

Jacques van der Westhuyzen





The Star

