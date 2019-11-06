The WomenBoks playing against Scotland in the first Test at the Athlone City Park. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

LONDON – South Africa's women's rugby team has retained its No 15 slot on the latest world rankings which have been released by World Rugby.

During a recent series of matches, the SA women's team suffered heavy defeats at home in October when teams from Europe, Spain and Scotland, toured the country. Spain are ranked 8th and Scotland 11th on the latest world rankings.