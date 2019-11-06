The WomenBoks playing against Scotland in the first Test at the Athlone City Park. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

LONDON – South Africa's women's rugby team has retained its No 15 slot on the latest world rankings which have been released by World Rugby.

During a recent series of matches, the SA women's team suffered heavy defeats at home in October when teams from Europe, Spain and Scotland, toured the country. Spain are ranked 8th and Scotland 11th on the latest world rankings.

The state of women's rugby on the continent finds African women's teams battling to crack a world top-10 berth. 

South Africa at 15 is the best-performing African side and is Africa's leading team, followed by Kenya's Lionesses in position number 25 on the world Rugby overall log.

The leading African women's fifteens rugby teams are:

15 South Africa     

25 Kenya      

34 Zambia     

40 Namibia     

42 Botswana      

43 Madagascar      

44 Zimbabwe     

46 Uganda 

African News Agency (ANA)