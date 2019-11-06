LONDON – South Africa's women's rugby team has retained its No 15 slot on the latest world rankings which have been released by World Rugby.
During a recent series of matches, the SA women's team suffered heavy defeats at home in October when teams from Europe, Spain and Scotland, toured the country. Spain are ranked 8th and Scotland 11th on the latest world rankings.
The state of women's rugby on the continent finds African women's teams battling to crack a world top-10 berth.
South Africa at 15 is the best-performing African side and is Africa's leading team, followed by Kenya's Lionesses in position number 25 on the world Rugby overall log.
