Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi and Duane Vermeulen celebrate after defeating Japan during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match at Tokyo Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Baker

CAPE TOWN – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) the country’s free-to-air broadcaster, on Monday afternoon announced that they will be broadcasting the Rugby World Cup Cup Final in Japan.

The national broadcaster announced the move after reaching an agreement with pay-channel Supersport, who owns the broadcasting rights to the 4-yearly rugby showcase, taking place in Japan this year.