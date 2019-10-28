CAPE TOWN – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) the country’s free-to-air broadcaster, on Monday afternoon announced that they will be broadcasting the Rugby World Cup Cup Final in Japan.
The national broadcaster announced the move after reaching an agreement with pay-channel Supersport, who owns the broadcasting rights to the 4-yearly rugby showcase, taking place in Japan this year.
Winners of the William Web Ellis trophy in 1995 and 2007, the Springboks advanced to the Cup Final of the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan when they beat Wales 16-19 in a hard-fought semi-final at the Yokohama Stadium on Sunday.
MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC TO BROADCAST 2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL. pic.twitter.com/iXfQbdIK5y— SABC (@SABCPortal) October 28, 2019