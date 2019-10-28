Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi and Duane Vermeulen celebrate after defeating Japan during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match at Tokyo Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Baker

CAPE TOWN – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) the country’s free-to-air broadcaster, on Monday afternoon announced that they will be broadcasting the Rugby World Cup Cup Final in Japan.

The national broadcaster announced the move after reaching an agreement with pay-channel Supersport, who owns the broadcasting rights to the 4-yearly rugby showcase, taking place in Japan this year.

Winners of the William Web Ellis trophy in 1995 and 2007, the Springboks advanced to the Cup Final of the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan when they beat Wales 16-19 in a hard-fought semi-final at the Yokohama Stadium on Sunday.

England earned the right to play in the Final when they overpowered defending RWC champions New Zealand 7-19 in the first semi-final on Saturday.

Additionally, the SABC will also broadcast the third-place play-off match between semi-final losers New Zealand’s All Blacks and Wales that will be played on Friday November 1.

Sport Reporter