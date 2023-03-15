Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu wants more after taste of Springbok squad

Cape Town - After getting a taste of the Springbok squad, Stormers utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is eager to push for a place in the World Cup team heading to France in August. But, the 21-year-old former Junior Springbok also knows that he will have to put in the performances for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup if he wants to realise that dream.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu had a taste of the Bok environment last year having been called up to the national side and playing for the South African A team in Europe. He was supposed to be part of the Bok squad for the last Test on their December tour, but a tibia injury in a SA A game ruled him out of contention.

That, though, hasn't doused his burning desire to make the squad that will defend their world title later this year in France. "I want it badly ... I mean who wouldn't want the opportunity to play at a World Cup," the Stormers youngster said in an interview with BokSquad.

“But I know I have to focus on doing my job at the Stormers. Everything will take care of itself after that.” That Bok flame has been burning since he was a schoolboy at Bishops where he got into trouble whenever the Boks came to train at the school field in the build-up to a Test in Cape Town. Feinberg-Mngomezulu remembers skipping classes to see his heroes in action. And now just a few years later, he is training and playing in the same team with some of them.

“I got a few detentions because I skipped class to watch the Boks practise. After the session, I got a cap from Willie le Roux, and Damian de Allende's shorts,” he said. "I was never the type to bug players for selfies, but I went up to Damian Willemse for a chat afterwards. It was a great experience. "A few years on, and I found myself in a position where I was working with a legend like Willie (le Roux) in a team environment. It's incredible how you have to make that switch between admiring someone to being their teammate. You obviously still respect them, but you don't want to come across as a fanboy.”

Towards the back end of their URC-winning campaign, the Stormers had some trouble with injuries to senior player when Feinberg-Mngomezulu stepped in. He did a brilliant job in helping the home team beat the Bulls in the final, despite him not having any experience in senior rugby. ALSO READ: Stormers welcome their Springboks back after a near month-long absence

And although flyhalf is his favourite position, the youngster is happy to play anywhere the team needs him as long as he gets the minutes under his belt. Feinberg-Mngomezulu is at home as a flyhalf, centre and fullback and that is what makes him such a valuable asset for the Stormers. He can fulfil the same type of role that Willemse does. ALSO READ: Kade Wolhuter licking his lips at the prospect of facing childhood hero Morne Steyn

“I don't mind slotting in at No 10, 12 or 15 - but in my heart, I'm a flyhalf. My strong points are the characteristics of a flyhalf. My kicking game is one of my strengths, so it's at flyhalf where you get to play to that a bit more,” Feinberg-Mngomezulu said. "Flyhalf is the position I love the most, but game time is the most important thing. Wherever I'm needed by the team, I'm there." @Leighton_K