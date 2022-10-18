Sacha Mngomezulu must be ‘proud’ and ‘fight’ to play for Springbok jersey as England rumours swirl

Johannesburg — “I don’t really care what Eddie (Jones) has to say about it, it is about what Sacha says,” SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus declared unabashedly. Erasmus ventured his comment on Tuesday after being asked about the possibility of Sacha Mngomezulu playing for England at Test level. The Stormers flyhalf is said to qualify to play for the English due to his father Nick Feinberg, a fact that is reported to have piqued the interest of England coach Eddie Jones.

The 20-year-old Mngomezulu has played for the Stormers on four occasions during the United Rugby Championship this season, and during this brief time has won praise and plaudits from supporters and pundits alike. He has thus become a party of interest, not only for Jones, but for the Springboks as well. Erasmus, however, stated on Tuesday that he would be surprised if Mngomezulu decided to opt for England, instead of South Africa. Moreover, Erasmus stated a belief that Mngomezulu's chance could come as soon as November when the Springboks and a SA A side depart for their end-of-year tour against Ireland, France, Italy and England; and tour matches against Munster and Bristol Bears

“I think Sacha is in with a big chance of making the SA A side,” Erasmus said. “I think if Sacha was to play for us, he must make that SA A side and play well for us there. “If he does qualify for both (England and SA), it is his decision. We will never try and convince somebody who wants to play for another country, to play for us. “It must be his own decision.

“He must want to play (for SA) and he must be proud to play for the Springboks. He must be willing to fight his way to the top. When he gets his opportunity, he must take it really well. “If he qualifies for both and he would rather represent England, I will be surprised first of all. Secondly, it will be tough to change the guy’s mind. “I don’t really care what Eddie has to say about it, it is about what Sacha says.”

