Saracens fitness guru Edwards to join Springboks

CAPE TOWN – SA Rugby on Friday announced the appointment of Andy Edwards as the new Head of Athletic Performance for the Springboks. The experienced Saracens Strength and Conditioning coach will take up his new role with the Springboks on 1 August. Edwards will travel to Cape Town as soon as possible considering the resumption of international travel to South Africa. He replaces former Springboks coaching staff member Aled Walters, who recently returned to the United Kingdom after a successful two-year stint with the South African national team. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby, said Edwards will be a good fit for the Springboks in the specialist role.

“Andy will bring with him a wealth of international knowledge from his time of working with a range of top-class coaches and players at Saracens, achieving success in England and in Europe,” said Erasmus.

“He comes highly recommended for what is an important role where you need someone with a proven record and international experience. During his time with Saracens he also worked with many South Africans playing for the club, which will help him to settle into the role.”

Edwards is looking forward to the opportunity to work with the 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok squad.

“From my discussions with both Rassie and Jacques Nienaber I know that they place a huge emphasis on creating a family environment for the Springboks, and that is something that means a lot to me personally,” said Edwards.

“My family and I will be moving to Cape Town and are really looking forward to meeting everyone involved with the Springboks and experience the incredible, diverse South African culture.

“From a personal point of view, I am very excited about working with a new group of coaches and players. There is a massive challenge ahead over the next few years and I’m looking forward to the journey with the team.”

“I am leaving (Saracens) with wonderful memories on and off the field along with lifelong friends. Me and my partner Lorena will forever cherish our time here.”

Andy Edwards’ coaching experience in short:

From 2014: Saracens Head of Strength and Conditioning

2011-2016: England Saxons Strength and Conditioning Coach (consultancy role)

2009-2014: Saracens Senior Strength and Conditioning Coach

2006-2009: Saracens Lead Academy Strength and Conditioning Coach

