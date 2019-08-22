Rassie Erasmus has an unprecedented six-year contract with the SA Rugby Union. Photo: Florencia Tanjun/AP

Rassie Erasmus will not be judged on the Springboks’ performances at the 2019 Rugby World Cup when the SA Rugby Union determines his future in the position. That was the startling admission from Saru president Mark Alexander this week.

Alexander told Afrikaans website Netwerk24 that Erasmus – who is the Springbok head coach and director of rugby at Saru – that the former Bok loose forward had done a “brilliant job” in his two years in charge since replacing Allister Coetzee.

The Boks have gone unbeaten in four matches this year – drawing with the All Blacks, beating Australia and recording two wins over Argentina, which saw them clinch their first Rugby Championship title in a decade.

In 2018, though, Erasmus only had a 50 percent win ratio in 14 Tests, with seven victories and seven defeats.

Erasmus indicated last year that he will step aside as the Bok coach after the World Cup to concentrate on his director of rugby role.

Alexander, though, has been impressed, so much so that Erasmus may be convinced into continuing in his dual role in 2020 and beyond – bearing in mind that he has an unprecedented six-year contract with Saru.

“We will sit down with Rassie after the World Cup and hear if he wants to continue in both roles after the tournament, or if he wants to bring in someone else as head coach,” Alexander said, adding that Erasmus had taken the Boks out of a “dark space” after Coetzee’s tenure.

“Now we are in a good place. Rassie has done a brilliant job, and he will not be judged on his performances at the World Cup.

“Our plan when we appointed Rassie was to build a team for the 2023 World Cup.”

The Boks concluded their training camp in Bloemfontein on Thursday, and Erasmus will announce the World Cup squad on Monday at 3pm.

