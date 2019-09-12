Saru have said they will cooperate in the Eben Etzebeth investigation. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The SA Rugby Union (Saru) on Thursday said it will cooperate in the racial assault investigation of Springbok Rugby World Cup squad member Eben Etzebeth. Late last month reports emerged which alleged that Etzebeth had been in a group that assaulted a man in Langebaan, a resort near Cape Town.

The case is being handled by the Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the National Prosecution Authority.

Saru released the following statement on the matter:

“As good and law abiding corporate citizens, SA Rugby have given our full co-operation in the Eben Etzebeth investigation and will continue to do so.

“The case is in the hands of the NPA and the HRC. We trust and believe they will investigate it thoroughly. Once their findings are known, we will adhere to whatever is decided.

“We stand by our earlier comments that we will not tolerate acts of violence or racial abuse. SA Rugby will take appropriate action once the legal investigation and process have concluded."

African News Agency (ANA)