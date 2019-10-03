JOHANNESBURG - The SA Human Rights Commission announced on Wednesday, that it would institute legal proceedings against Eben Etzebeth in the Equality Court, relating to allegations of an incident in Langebaan in August. An SA Rugby spokesman said: “SA Rugby reaffirms its commitment as a good corporate citizen to abide by any requirements placed on it or its employees by South African authorities.





“We have fulfilled all requests to date and will continue to do so as and when advised. Following our discussions with the South African Human Rights Commission we have instituted an internal process to address the matter, the details of which remain an employment matter between SA Rugby and the player.”

The Springboks will play Italy in a their Pool B clash at the Rugby World Cup tomorrow.