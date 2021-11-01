Sbu Nkosi unlikely to feature for Springboks against Wales due to passport issues

Cape Town – Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi is unlikely to feature in the Springboks’ first Test of their End of Year Tour against Wales on Saturday. Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, assistant coach Deon Davids said that Nkosi was having issues with his visa. With the team being named on Tuesday and the rest of the squad, bar Nkosi, together, it seems almost certain that the 23-year-old will miss on the Boks’ first assignment up north.

At the weekend, it was reported that issues with Nkosi’s passport and visa meant that he didn’t join the squad when they embarked to France last Friday. ALSO READ: Springboks out to restore reputation with an unbeaten northern hemisphere tour “In terms of Sbu Nkosi, there are logistical issues that need clarifying and he will hopefully join us soon. He is not yet with the squad, but all the other players are with the squad,” Davids said.

“As I said, a lot of players came in a bit late and are still busy with their medical assessments. His situation will also be discussed.” Although star wing Cheslin Kolbe is also still recovering from injury, Davids wasn’t too concerned about filling the spots out wide. ALSO READ: Will the Springboks break Wales hoodoo?

“Obviously, we have guys like Aphelele Fassi. We've got a lot of versatile players, like Jesse (Kriel) who can play wing and centre," said Davids. "We've got Lukhanyo Am who has also bailed us out in that position before, so we are fortunate in that way. We can look at what the opposition offers and where we are as a team and what we want to achieve and make a selection from that." The game will kick off at 19:30 (SA time) on Saturday.