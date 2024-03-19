Scotland to host world champions Springboks in November

Reigning world champions South Africa will visit Murrayfield as part of Scotland's four autumn international Tests in November, Scottish Rugby announced on Tuesday. The back-to-back winners of the Webb Ellis Cup will face Scotland on November 10.

South Africa last met Scotland during the 2023 World Cup, winning the group-stage encounter 18-3. Scotland begin their autumn international series against Fiji on November 2, before playing the Springboks. They will then take on Portugal six days later and end the series with a clash against Australia on November 24.

“It’s a really exciting prospect to have four home games in succession during November and the varied opposition will test us in different ways,” said Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. “Fiji and Portugal both play a fast and open brand of rugby and performed very well in the Rugby World Cup in France. This will be a challenge for our defence but should make for two great games of rugby. “Having South Africa as one of our opponents will make for a special occasion. Taking on the reigning world champions is the ultimate test for any team in rugby right now and that will be a game everyone will be looking forward to when the time comes around.

“Our final game against Australia will round off the month nicely, against a team we have fought out some entertaining and close encounters with over the last few years. “This year’s Six Nations once again demonstrated how inspiring matchdays are at home for our players and we can’t wait to play in front of our supporters once again, four weeks in a row.”