Scotland vs Springboks: The chess match within the Test match

Normally when the Springboks play Scotland almost everyone could predict a clash of contrasting styles. But this Sunday could be very different. You could bet your house on the South Africans coming with a forward-orientated kicking game, trying to dominate the collisions and set-pieces to win penalties for field position or to apply scoreboard pressure off the tee.

Scotland, on the other hand, liked to shift the ball away from the contact point to try and move the big Bok forwards around the park instead of facing them head on. They used Finn Russell’s vision and passing skills to try and create space for their outside backs to make an impact. But this weekend we could see a totally different picture when the two teams face each other at Murrayfield on Sunday (6.10pm SA time), in the first match of the Springboks’ November Tour of the United Kingdom. In 2024 the Springboks have tried to expand their game by giving the ball a bit more air after New Zealand attacking coach Tony Brown joined the team. In the 10 Tests they have played this year, there has been a noticeable increase in passes, offloads and a lot less kicking.

2024 has been a special year for Ruan Nortje, he reflects on his Springbok journey ahead of the #AutumnNationsSeries opener this weekend 📈![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/mloMqmWr7q — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 6, 2024

However, the Springboks haven’t moved away from their traditional strengths, as their scrum, maul and aggressive defence remain key pillars of their play. On Tuesday, former Springboks No 8 Duane Vermeulen, who is now part of the Boks’ coaching group, revealed that Scotland are playing differently since the teams last met in 2023 during the Rugby World Cup. According to Vermeulen, Scotland play quitetactically these days, relying on the boot a lot more than in previous years.

This is going to make for a fascinating viewing on Sunday, a chess match in a Test match. “We’ve changed a few things in a sense with Tony and Jerry (Flannery) on our coaching team,” Vermeulen said. “They definitely bring a different flavour and varying attributes, so we are developing as a team. It’s not always going to be the same picture you are going to get from the past couple of seasons.

“We are in a transition period, but it’s the same can be said for the Scottish team. If you look at Scotland in the past, they liked to run the ball, but the tactical game has been a focus for them. It’s something they have really worked on and they are doing it well. “Everyone is striving for the complete game. If you get the right guys in, hopefully you can succeed.” Vermeulen was unsure when asked if Scotland are a better team than what the Springboks faced at the World Cup, when the South Africans ran out 18-3 winners on the day.