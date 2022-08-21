Should Canan Moodie start for the Springboks in Adelaide?

Cape Town - Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Matt Busby coined the phrase “if they are good enough, they are old enough” in trying to explain how his “Busby Babes” ruled English football in the 1950s. That saying could apply to Canan Moodie as well. The Paarl youngster was called up to the Springbok squad on the back of an outstanding United Rugby Championship campaign with the Bulls, who lost to the Stormers in the final.

The Springboks have a problem at right wing for next weekend’s Rugby Championship showdown with the Wallabies in Adelaide, with Cheslin Kolbe (injured) and Kurt-lee Arendse (suspended) unavailable, while Sbu Nkosi is working his way back from injury. Jesse Kriel is back after starting in the No 14 against the All Blacks in Mbombela, where he was concussed when trying to tackle Caleb Clarke. But should Jacques Nienaber opt for a specialist right wing in Moodie when he announces his match-23 on Tuesday for Saturday’s Adelaide Oval clash (7.30am SA time kick-off)? Let’s look at this argument, for and against.

The case for starting Moodie in Adelaide Moodie just seems to “have it” – that almost indescribable ability to stay cool under pressure, no matter which team he is playing for. He is a fearless ball-carrier who is able to storm into traffic or get around a defender on the outside. He is faster than he looks when he glides across the turf, and his 1.9m and 89kg frame helps him in that regard as he isn’t scared to take contact.

Moodie is assured and unhurried when he has a rugby ball in his hands, but explodes forward at the right time and can get an offload away in the tackle. Despite being just 19 years old, he is a devastating defender. Making his one-on-one tackles is one thing, but the manner in which he reads the play and is able to get across in cover defence was one of the key reasons why the Bulls reached the URC final. Having played fullback for the Bulls last season as well – when Arendse was injured – Moodie is solid under the high ball, and can clear his lines with the boot or by running out of danger, while he can get stuck in at the breakdowns too.

And don’t forget this important fact: he is the only real specialist right wing in the squad – with Willie le Roux and Warrick Gelant both fullbacks and Kriel a midfielder – even though Bulls coach Jake White says Moodie is actually an outside centre! The case against Adelaide Moodie has played just one full season of senior rugby. And while the URC was a welcome change from Super Rugby for South African fans, it is not at the same level – and not even close to Test rugby. So, how much gravitas do Moodie’s URC performances hold?

Moodie is not slow for a wing, but doesn’t have the pace of Kolbe and Arendse. Having just joined the squad in the week of the Ellis Park Test, he wouldn’t have trained much and been exposed to chasing box-kicks all day long – which is the Springboks’ main weapon going forward – so will he be able to get up into the air like Makazole Mapimpi and contest for possession? Moodie hasn’t played against any Australians before due to the SA sides’ exit from Super Rugby, so he wouldn’t be used to those skill-sets and running lines that the Wallabies are famous for.

With the Boks already missing Kolbe, Nkosi and Arendse, Nienaber may not want to throw a youngster into the deep end when more established options are available. Apart from Kriel, Le Roux first made his name at right wing for the Boks, while Gelant’s fullback experience should stand him in good stead at No 14 as well. Finally, Wallaby left wing Marika Koroibete is a handful at the best of times, and grabbed a brace of tries against the Boks in Brisbane last year, so he will relish the chance to take on a rookie like Moodie.