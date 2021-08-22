Siya Kolisi disappointed at no bonus point but proud of Springbok fight against Argentina

DURBAN - It says a lot about the pride in this Springbok team that captain Siya Kolisi was disappointed that a bonus-point try was not scored in the 29-10 victory over the Pumas in their return Rugby Championship in Gqeberha on Saturday. Kolisi’s men have traveled a very tough road since they got together in July to prepare for the series against the British and Irish Lions, playing Test matches every weekend for six weeks in a row if you count the SA A game against the Lions.

The fact that they have maintained their intensity in winning five of those six matches is commendable, and they can be forgiven for flagging a little in their accuracy in the final quarter of the match against the spoiling Argentinians. "We were in charge of this game and we controlled the pace very well, but they came at us at the end and they were effective in stopping us from scoring," Kolisi said.

"We had stuck to our game plan well and built on the scoreboard but I wish we could have capitalised on the opportunities we created in the second half," he added ruefully. "We made mistakes in the lineouts and they defended well. "We wanted to get that bonus point, but we spoilt it for ourselves. What I can say, though, is that we were hungry to score that final try."

Kolisi said that recognition had to be given to the fight displayed by the niggly Pumas, who were always going to raise their game after being heavily outplayed 32-12 the week before. "What I did like was how we managed the game because we knew they were going to come with more passion and physicality,” he said. “They were hurt by last week's result and they're similar to us in so many ways when their backs are against the wall. “They play for the people of Argentina as we play for the people of South Africa and we knew we would have a fight on our hands – we knew they were going to come, and they did. Argentina are a very passionate team, and we knew they would bring everything.