Siya Kolisi is focused on England not accolades

Cape Town - It’s important to not think too far ahead and take your eyes off the immediate goal, but you would have to be blind to not see what Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has brought to the team this season. The loose forward, once an exciting, mobile and skilful flank who wasn’t earth-shattering in the physicality department, has grown his game immensely, and that progress is there for all to see.

Over the last two years, Kolisi has made hand-offs, smash-mouth runs and been monster in defence as much a part of his game as his quickmoving hands and feet used to be with the Stormers. He has consistently played a huge role on defence, his work-rate has been next level, and whether it's off the ball or with the oval in his hands, Kolisi has made an impact all-round.

It’s only natural, then, that the World Cup-winning leader would make World Rugby Player of the Year talks. It’s not something he has given much thought to though. Kolisi admitted as much following the Boks’ 30-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday. Instead, he is channelling all of his focus into the Boks’ last assignment of the end-of-year-tour – a meeting with Eddie Jones’ England at Twickenham this Saturday.

“If people think like that of me, I am obviously happy, but I have to perform in these two matches. Saturday’s match is very important. We want to end on a high note,” Kolisi said. “I’ll focus on those things when the season is done. I don’t have the time to think about that right now. “I don’t look too much into those things. You have to be able to take in both the good and bad stuff that’s said by people outside, but I decided not to read into those things.

The victory over Scotland followed a historic 23-18 win against Wales in Cardiff last week.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi scored both the Boks’ tries, with Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard and Frans Steyn slotting six penalties in total. The first half was a tough one, but after the break, the South Africans looked much better, with the “bomb squad” playing their role. Speaking on the game, Kolisi said that the Boks didn’t change their approach and went on to praise his team for using their opportunities.

“We didn’t change anything. The difference today was the way we used our opportunities, which we didn’t do as effectively against Australia and New Zealand,” he said. “We scored two tries and there were times when we applied so much pressure they kicked the ball, and we won it back.