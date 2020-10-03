Siya Kolisi leads Greens to victory in Springbok Showdown
CAPE TOWN – Siya Kolisi’s Greens scored three tries as they prevailed over their Gold counterparts in the Springbok Showdown at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.
The score at the full time whistle was 25-9 for Kolisi’s men.
In what was a farewell match at the historic old ground, the Green team led by the Springbok skipper and coached by Mzwandile Stick took their opportunities.
As expected, the match was a scrappy affair as a lot of the players on show took to the rugby field for the first time in months.
The Greens scored their first try through a penalty try after Yaw Penxe was impeaded by Damian Willemse near the try line. Kolisi and Juarno Augustus added late tries for the men in green.
Elton Jantjies contributed two penalties while youngster Kade Wolhuter added two points for a conversion.
For Am’s Gold men, Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch scored two penalties while Willemse added the other.
And, with the Rugby Championship taking place towards the end of the year, the Springboks technical team will have a clearer idea on which direction they will take for the competition which will see the world champions face Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.
More to follow...
