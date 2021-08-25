Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am among SA Players Choice award nominees for Players’ Player of the Year

CAPE TOWN - Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am’s statuses as the leading South African rugby players this season was underlined when they were each nominated in two categories for the BrightRock Players Choice Awards on Wednesday. The awards – with the virtual online ceremony set for September 23 – are determined by votes from professional rugby players in South Africa, who are all part of the MyPlayers organisation.

There are six categories, including the Fans’ Choice Award, where supporters can vote via an online poll, with the winner given R30 000 to donate to a charity. Springbok stars Kolisi, Etzebeth, Mostert, De Allende and Am have been in outstanding form this year as the national team clinched the British and Irish Lions series 2-1, and then went on to beat Argentina twice in the Rugby Championship. They will head over to Australia on Thursday for the remainder of the tournament, which will see them face the Wallabies and All Blacks twice in September and October.

All five players were nominated for the most prestigious award, the Players’ Player of the Year, where they are up against wing Cheslin Kolbe as well. Kolisi, Etzebeth and Mostert are also in line for the Forward Player award, while De Allende is in the running for the Backline Player and Am the Defender of the Year. Springbok Women’s captain Babalwa Latsha is also in the mix for the Fans’ Choice Award.

The nominations were put together by the MyPlayers Board, their Trustees and player representatives, and each winner will be able to donate a R5 000 prize to a charity of their choice. Players Choice Awards Nominees Players’ Player of the Year

Siya Kolisi (Springboks, Sharks) Damian de Allende (Springboks) Cheslin Kolbe (Springboks)

Franco Mostert (Springboks) Eben Etzebeth (Springboks) Lukhanyo Am (Springboks, Sharks)

Fans’ Choice Award Babalwa Latsha (Springbok Women) Duane Vermeulen (Springboks, Bulls)

Damian Willemse (Springboks, Western Province) Morné Steyn (Springboks, Bulls) Forward Player of the Year

Siya Kolisi (Springboks, Sharks) Franco Mostert (Springboks) Evan Roos (Western Province)

Eben Etzebeth (Springboks) Backline Player of the Year Selvyn Davids (Blitzboks)

Damian de Allende (Springboks) Edwill van der Merwe (Western Province) Eduan Keyter (Griquas)

Defender of the Year Lukhanyo Am (Springboks, Sharks) Marco van Staden (Springboks, Bulls)

Ruan Nortjé (Bulls) Branco du Preez (Blitzboks) Best off the Bench

Trevor Nyakane (Springboks, Bulls) Malcolm Marx (Springboks) Vincent Koch (Springboks)

Grant Williams (Sharks) LoveChange Most Improved Player Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks)

Evan Roos (Western Province) Jasper Wiese (Springboks) Lusanda Dumke (Springbok Women, Border)