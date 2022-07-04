South Africans sympathise with former Springbok Breyton Paulse after his mother’s tragic death

Centurion - The tributes have poured in for former Springbok Breyton Paulse after his mother and aunt drowned in Hermanus on Sunday. Two people, appearing to be lifeless, were seen floating in the water near the Old Harbour in Hermanus when emergency services were notified.

Paulse’s mother Setta Visagie, and aunt Marie Gelant were later confirmed to be the deceased. Paulse told Netwerk24: “It is very sad. Pray for me and my family.” As the news broke on Monday, twitter users sent their condolences to the Paulse family.

Author Gasant Abarder was first among those who made a heartfelt tribute. My brother @BreytonPaulse. Words cannot describe our truly sorry I am for your loss. Sending love and light from my family to you and yours. Sincere condolences. 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽 — Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) July 4, 2022

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt also sent prayers. sending all the prayers and strength to you my friend @BreytonPaulse 🤲![CDATA[]]>🏼![CDATA[]]>🕊 — Gavin Hunt (@gavinhunt12) July 4, 2022

Former Proteas cricketer Ashwell Prince was also clearly shattered by the news. @BreytonPaulse my sincerest condolences to you and your extended family on the tragic news about your mother and aunt. I pray for comfort and strength for you and all of your family. May your mother and aunt’s souls Rest in eternal Peace. 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽 — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Bantu Holomisa said: “My condolences to you Breyton and your family,friends, fellow golfers and rugby fraternity . Toks [Van der Linde] just informed me this morning. May their souls rest in peace.” Twitter user Keith of Joburg said the people of SA would keep Paulse in their thoughts.

@BreytonPaulse In this difficult time you must rest in the certain knowledge that many people in this wonderful SA are carrying you in their thoughts and prayers. — Keith of Joburg (@OfJoburg) July 4, 2022 Others paid tribute to Paulse with religious messages.