Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

South Africans sympathise with former Springbok Breyton Paulse after his mother’s tragic death

File - Former Springbok players Breyton Paulse (left), Brian Habana (right) and Zelda la Grange (centre). On Monday it was confirmed that both Paulse’s mother and aunt drowned in Hermanus on Sunday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

File - Former Springbok players Breyton Paulse (left), Brian Habana (right) and Zelda la Grange (centre). On Monday it was confirmed that both Paulse’s mother and aunt drowned in Hermanus on Sunday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 2h ago

Share

Centurion - The tributes have poured in for former Springbok Breyton Paulse after his mother and aunt drowned in Hermanus on Sunday.

Two people, appearing to be lifeless, were seen floating in the water near the Old Harbour in Hermanus when emergency services were notified.

Story continues below Advertisement

Paulse’s mother Setta Visagie, and aunt Marie Gelant were later confirmed to be the deceased.

Paulse told Netwerk24: “It is very sad. Pray for me and my family.”

As the news broke on Monday, twitter users sent their condolences to the Paulse family.

More on this

Author Gasant Abarder was first among those who made a heartfelt tribute.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt also sent prayers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Former Proteas cricketer Ashwell Prince was also clearly shattered by the news.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bantu Holomisa said: “My condolences to you Breyton and your family,friends, fellow golfers and rugby fraternity . Toks [Van der Linde] just informed me this morning. May their souls rest in peace.”

Twitter user Keith of Joburg said the people of SA would keep Paulse in their thoughts.

Others paid tribute to Paulse with religious messages.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

SpringboksRugbyDeaths and TributesStormersWestern Province Rugby

Share

Recent stories by:

Michael Sherman