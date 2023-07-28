Spicy match-ups for Ellis Park: Will ‘Eskom’ switch off Argentina’s lights when Springboks tackle Los Pumas?

A few spicy matchups will be on show when the Springboks take on Argentina at Ellis Park on Saturday in the final Rugby Championship match of the season (kickoff 17:05). Not only will the two backlines try to outstrip each other when they get the ball in space, but it should be a teeth-grinding affair between the forwards as they look to overpower each other.

IOL Sport’s Leighton Koopman looks at five head-to-heads that could turn the heat up in Johannesburg. Who will be hitting the lights out at Ellis Park? Will Marco van Staden, affectionately known as “Eskom”, be able to switch the lights off of Argentina’s powerful flanker Pablo Matera? This duel will probably be the one that sets the tone early on in the match. Van Staden set the trend with some massive tackles against Australia when he started and made one of the first turnovers on the ground when he got his body over a ruck.

Matera on the other hand is a tough-as-nails flanker that just does not go away. He is not afraid to play on the border and will keep Van Staden on his toes at the ruck. Hooked on the driving maul Finally, Malcolm Marx will get a start for the Springboks. And supporters will be relishing his duel with Los Pumas captain Julian Montoya. Marx will be like another vulture at the breakdowns with Van Staden. But it’s his power in the middle of the scrum and behind the Boks’ driving maul that will set the tone for his side. Montoya on the other hand is also known for his abrasive style of play, and his prowess behind the Argentina maul will be one of their weapons on the night.

A French Top 14 affair Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon) and Juan Imhoff (Racing92) are two hot-stepping speedsters who know about each other all too well. Kolbe and Imhoff faced each other in the French Top14 so this winger battle will be the one to look out for. Kolbe will be on ‘debut’ at Ellis Park and will look to continue his fine form in the Springboks jersey. He is part of an exciting back three and a backline that can run the Argentineans to pieces. But Imhoff on the other hand can do exactly the same to the Boks when he sets on a run. His kicking boot will be the other weapon that the South Americans will look to utilise to keep South Africa on the back foot.

Inexperienced flair Both Kurt-Lee Arendse and Mateo Carreras sport less than 10 international Tests. But don’t let that be deceiving as they both possess incredible pace and a sidestep that can leave defenders grasping for air. Arendse is a little more experienced in terms of senior rugby and will be keen to keep his try-scoring record going. He has been a revelation for the Boks at 14. He can find the try-line, even under pressure, and his prowess under the high kicks makes him an asset. Carreras on the other hand, is young and exciting and he will give the Bok defence plenty of headaches should he get the space to run with the ball.

Lighting the Lavinini fuse Springbok lock Marvin Orie will have the task to light the short fuse of Tomas Lavanini who is known as a walking yellow card. Orie knows the finer arts of getting under opponents' skin and will especially take care of his Argentinean counterpart at tackles and in the lineouts. Of course, Orie is one of the Boks still looking for a World Cup spot and will look to put his best foot forward. Lavanini can expect some noise in his ears, but if he is on song the day, his physicality and lineout ability will be a handful for the home side.