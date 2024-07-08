Sports minister Gayton McKenzie vows to get Springbok games shown live on SABC

Following the Sprinbok's epic 27-20 victory against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, Gayton McKenzie revealed that he was angered and saddened that many South Africans could not watch the game. The newly appointed sports minister said South Africa could not claim to be a pro-poor country when Springboks games were not being televised by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

"I enjoyed yesterday’s game, but felt anger, disappointment and sadness that so many South Africans could not watch. We need them to share the Springbok joy. We can’t say we are a pro-poor country but don’t have the Boks on SABC," said McKenzie. I enjoyed yesterday’s game but felt anger, disappointment & sadness that so many SAfricans could not watch. We need them to share the Springbok joy. We can’t say we are a pro-poor country but don’t have the Boks on SABC. This needs to change, it MUST change. It’s going to change. — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 7, 2024

The minister stressed that things could not continue as normal and were going to change during his time in office. "This needs to change, it MUST change. It’s going to change." As the Springboks defeated Ireland on Saturday, millions of underprivileged South Africans who could could not afford the high cost of pay TV were unable to watch the game. However, that was not the first time that some South Africans were left out in the cold. During the recently completed T20 cricket World Cup, many people could not watch the global showpiece as the national broadcaster also did not have the broadcasting rights for the tournament.