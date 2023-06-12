Cape Town — With six matches before the World Cup kicks off in France in September, the next few tests will be crucial for the two flyhalves behind Handré Pollard to get proper game time so they become accustomed to what the Springboks want from them. Pollard is still on the mend from a lower leg injury he suffered at his club side Leicester Tigers in the English premiership. The injury is not too serious, so it's expected he will be available for the Rugby Championship campaign that kicks off on July 12 against Australia in Pretoria.

The Springbok incumbent will most likely form part of the group that will travel to New Zealand separately to prepare for the Championship test against the All Blacks should he be fit, leaving the flyhalf options for the Wallabies test between the Stormers' Damian Willemse and Manie Libbok. The three are the only listed flyhalves in the Bok squad that started preparation for the international season in Pretoria earlier today. Although Libbok (25) has been outstanding for the Stormers at flyhalf, his inexperience can be a stumbling block for the national side. That's why Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber should see to it that Libbok gets more minutes under his belt as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Willemse has been brilliant at fullback, and surely when the injured Pollard returns he will be the backup flyhalf, but then he needs to see more action at 10 as well. He played four tests on the Springboks' European tour at the end of last year, and that proved to be some vital time behind the Bok scrum during a crucial period where the team was tested against Ireland, France, Italy and England. Willemse did not put a foot wrong and showed he is able to step into the flyhalf jersey should they need it. But the counter-argument is he looks at his best when he is at fullback. That showed in the Stormers' season, and he delivered strong performances from the back when he had the Bok jumper on in place of Willie le Roux.

Libbok, if he is to go to France as the third-in-line pivot, must get some more Bok action. He's only played three tests and hasn't nearly been tested on the top level yet. He's shown his mettle by winning a United Rugby Championship for the Stormers in 2022 with a crucial conversion that sealed the semi-final. And he was pivotal in beating the Bulls in the final. So questions about his mental strength have been answered by the talented playmaker.

This three-week camp will enable Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby's director of rugby, to work intensely with Willemse and Libbok on the type of game they want from the two game-breakers should they be the flyhalves heading into the Rugby Championship. The Wallabies match should provide a perfect opportunity for the two to be tested, and it will indicate how much time Willemse and Libbok could require to get accustomed to the demands at test level at flyhalf. @Leighton_K