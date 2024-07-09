Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown: “We need to improve our execution”

Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown singled out better execution as one of the main areas they had to improve on in the second Test against Ireland at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday. The Springboks beat Ireland 27-20 in the first Test at in Pretoria over the weekend.

Brown, who took over as the team’s attack coach this season following the departure of Felix Jones to England after the Rugby World Cup in France last year, said the Boks created a few opportunities which they did not capitalise on, which could have had a big impact on the scoreboard. “There were some really good signs with the way we spread the ball wide early on, but we need to be more clinical in the next game,” said Brown. “We had a few chances, but we didn’t execute as well as we would have liked to, so that is one of the things we need to improve on this week. That said, the more the guys play, the better they will be, so hopefully that will get improve with time.”

Breakdown needs work Brown singled out the breakdowns as another area in which the team had to step up: “It was a tough test there. Both teams worked really hard at the breakdowns, and we know the battle will be fierce again there this week. We need to be strong defensively in that area because the better the quality of the ball we get, the more effective we can be on attack.” On a personal note, Brown, who played eight games for the Sharks in 2006 before moving the Stormers, said it was good to be back in Durban. “I loved my time here and enjoyed both teams I played for in South Africa,” said New Zealand-born Brown, a former All Black flyhalf. “Being back to Durban feels like coming home, so we are excited to be here and for the challenge ahead this weekend.”

Jaco Peyper, the national laws advisor, meanwhile, brushed off the criticism in some circles that it was a dangerous call for the Springboks to put all six replacement forwards on at the same time at Loftus Versfeld last weekend. “According to the laws of the game, you can do it. I wouldn’t say it’s dangerous bringing on fresh legs at the same time,” said Peyper, a former Test referee. “Ireland also opted for six-two splits in favour of the forwards during the Six Nations, and from a player safety perspective that is controlled by World Rugby’s shape of the game which includes specific law guidelines.”