Springbok ‘bakkie’ trophy tour takes in Siya Kolisi’s Zwide township

The second phase of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup (RWC) celebration with South Africa kicks off in a brand-new guise as the “Trophy Blitz” in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday, when selected members of the RWC squad will take the Webb Ellis Cup on a trip through the city and adjacent areas. SA Rugby aims to take the Webb Ellis Cup, lifted by the Boks after a nail-biting but triumphant RWC-campaign in France last year, around the country before it has to be returned to World Rugby in 2025.

“After last year’s initial tour, we promised to visit other areas in South Africa and we’re looking forward to starting in the Eastern Cape on Saturday,” said Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby. “Planning was complicated by player availability and an already packed rugby schedule, but we believe we have put together a plan that will ensure the Webb Ellis Cup goes as far and wide as possible while it’s still in our possession.

‘Even closer to the supporters’ “It’s fitting that we will be kicking off in Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend, as that is the area that has produced our head coach and captain, Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi. “For these legs of the tour, we will be utilising a bakkie which will allow supporters to get even closer to their heroes and the coveted trophy they worked so hard to bring back to South Africa.

“With these stops, we will be aiming to drive through the main streets of cities and towns, visit townships and malls, and where possible, attend a match in the new SA Cup competition.” Starting at 9am on Saturday at the corner of the R75 and Johnson Road in Zwide township – the birthplace of Kolisi – the tour will move on to Gelvandale and the City Hall, then to Greenacres Mall before it will head towards Isaac Wolfson Stadium in KwaZakhele for the SA Cup opening round match between Eastern Province and the Valke, which kicks off at 3pm.