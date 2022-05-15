Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Springbok Elton Jantjies released from police custody after arrest — report

FILE - Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies in action. Photo: Willem Loock/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Cape Town — Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has been released from police custody after he was reportedly arrested on Sunday at OR Tambo International Airport.

New24 quoted the player’s agent, James Adams from In Touch Sports, saying he had been released by the police and was on his way home.

"He is okay, we have been in contact over WhatsApp with Elton and gathering all information and getting a debrief on what happened," Adams said, according to News24.

Earlier on Sunday, an SA Rugby spokesperson said they were aware of the arrest, and they were gathering more information and were unable to comment.

Jantjies was arrested for allegedly causing “malicious damage to property” during a flight from Dubai to Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

“The man was arrested upon arrival at ORTIA this morning at 08:50. The suspect was on an international flight from Dubai to SA when he allegedly damaged property belonging to the airline,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

IOL Sport

