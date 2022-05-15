Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies arrested at OR Tambo — report

Cape Town — Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies was reportedly arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after landing from Dubai on Sunday morning.
According to News24, SA Rugby said they were aware of the 31-year-old flyhalf’s arrest after he was taken into custody following a flight from Dubai to Johannesburg.
"We've been informed of Elton's arrest, but we are still in the process of gathering more information and can't say anything at this stage," an SA Rugby spokesperson was quoted by News24.
The police said the player was arrested for “malicious damage to property.”
“The man was arrested upon arrival at ORTIA this morning at 08:50. The suspect was on an international flight from Dubai to SA when he allegedly damaged property belonging to the airline,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.
USA Rugby to scrum down as 2031 World Cup host
Two Sides, a tear-jerking tale of how the Boks bearded the Lions in the Covid-19 den
Fynn wants a positive reaction from the Sharks when they take on the Cheetahs
New Bull Sbu Nkosi excited to come full circle and ‘dig into’ Jake White’s brain at Loftus Versfeld
Give that man a record deal! Siya Kolisi shows off another talent while serenading Rachel on Mother’s Day
‘If I’m picked, I’m going to play Boland rugby,’ says Clayton Blommetjies
More to follow
IOL Sport