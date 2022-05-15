Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, May 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies arrested at OR Tambo — report

FILE - Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies. Photo: Regi Varghese/AAP Image

FILE - Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies. Photo: Regi Varghese/AAP Image

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town — Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies was reportedly arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after landing from Dubai on Sunday morning.

According to News24, SA Rugby said they were aware of the 31-year-old flyhalf’s arrest after he was taken into custody following a flight from Dubai to Johannesburg.

Story continues below Advertisment

"We've been informed of Elton's arrest, but we are still in the process of gathering more information and can't say anything at this stage," an SA Rugby spokesperson was quoted by News24.

The police said the player was arrested for “malicious damage to property.”

“The man was arrested upon arrival at ORTIA this morning at 08:50. The suspect was on an international flight from Dubai to SA when he allegedly damaged property belonging to the airline,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

More on this

More to follow

Story continues below Advertisment

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

SpringboksRugbyLions

Share