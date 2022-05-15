Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies arrested at OR Tambo — report

According to News24, SA Rugby said they were aware of the 31-year-old flyhalf’s arrest after he was taken into custody following a flight from Dubai to Johannesburg.

Cape Town — Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies was reportedly arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after landing from Dubai on Sunday morning.

"We've been informed of Elton's arrest, but we are still in the process of gathering more information and can't say anything at this stage," an SA Rugby spokesperson was quoted by News24.

The police said the player was arrested for “malicious damage to property.”

“The man was arrested upon arrival at ORTIA this morning at 08:50. The suspect was on an international flight from Dubai to SA when he allegedly damaged property belonging to the airline,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.