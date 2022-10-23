Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies checked himself into Cape Town drug rehabilitation centre - report

Durban - Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is being treated for drug addiction in a Cape Town rehab facility, according to a Sunday newspaper, while his teammates prepare to go on tour to Europe. Last month, Jantjies was sent home from the Springbok base in Argentina to deal with a scandal that broke in the Rapport, which claimed that Jantjies and Bok dietician Zeeant Simjee were partying in a Nelspruit guest house, although Simjee has denied vehemently that she was Jantjies’ companion.

Then on the day the Boks were to play the Pumas in Buenos Aries, speculation erupted in the media that Rapport was to publish a story about cocaine use by some of the Springboks. That story was never published but now the newspaper has reported that a waiter at that guest house has come forward and claimed that Jantjies offered him/her illicit drugs. The waiter afterwards complained to Rapport‘s source, who witnessed the offer.

Rapport says two independent sources have confirmed that Jantjies booked himself into the Harmony clinic in Hout Bay two weeks ago and is undergoing treatment for drug addiction. Last week, Jantjies told the media (from the rehab) that he understood why he was not picked for the November tour of Ireland, Italy, France and England. He said: “Given the wide reporting regarding my omission from the Springbok squad and clarification from the coaching staff that I was not up for selection, I want to place it on record that I fully understand and support the decision.”

