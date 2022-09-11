Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies sent home after affair with team dietician is exposed

Durban — The career of Springbok Elton Jantjies is surely in tatters after the news that he is to be sent home from the Springbok camp in Buenos Aries after a Sunday newspaper broke a story that he is having an extra-marital affair with the team’s dietician. Jantjies and dietician Zeenat Simjee have been with the Boks in Argentina where the team is preparing to play the Pumas on Saturday, but SA Rugby put out a statement on Sunday saying the pair are on their way home.

Story continues below Advertisement

SA Rugby was reacting to an article in Rapport that exposed the two for sharing a room at guest houses in Nelspruit a few weeks ago. “The Springbok management are aware of reports regarding Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee between the training camp in Sabie and the Test match against New Zealand in Mbombela earlier this year,” SA Rugby said in a statement said. “No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina.”

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old Jantjies was in hot water after causing an incident on a flight. He was alleged to have harassed a flight attendant and was charged with malicious damage to property. Jantjies managed to get off the hook in court but now he is right back in the headlines, for all the wrong reasons, after members of the public identified him in two different guest houses and with a female companion that is not his wife. According to Rapport, sources told them how Jantjies and his companion’s passionate moments had guests feeling “uncomfortable” and complaints were made to the guest house management when guests were kept awake until the early hours by noises from Jantjies’ room.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is also alleged that Jantjies left without settling his account of R4 000, before checking in to another guest house, where he ran up a bill of R26 000, of which he reportedly paid only R5 000. The money was reportedly spent on champagne, flowers, spa treatments, and candlelit dinners. Jantjies is married to his long-time girlfriend Iva Ristic and they have three children.

Story continues below Advertisement