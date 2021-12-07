Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard signs for Leicester Tigers

Leicester — English Premiership leaders Leicester on Tuesday announced the signing of South Africa World Cup-winning fly-half Handre Pollard, who will join the club ahead of the 2022/23 season. The 27-year-old, who was in the Springbok team that beat England in the 2019 World Cup final, will join the Tigers from French club Montpellier.

His arrival will fill the fly-half vacancy created by England international George Ford's move from Leicester to Sale next year. ✍️



The club is excited to confirm that we will welcome Handré Pollard to Leicester Tigers from next season. — Leicester Tigérs (@LeicesterTigers) December 7, 2021 Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick said: "Handre is a world-class fly-half who brings with him a wealth of experience from Super Rugby, Top 14 and international rugby. "He is a World Cup winner who has been highly sought after from clubs all over the globe. But, most pleasingly, he sees Leicester Tigers as the club for him."

Pollard said he was excited to join a "special club", who have won all nine of their Premiership games so far this season but have not been crowned English champions since 2013.