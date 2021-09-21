Springbok forward Jasper Wiese cited for foul play

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok loose-forward Jasper Wiese will stand before the Sanzaar judicial committee later on Tuesday after being cited for alleged foul play. This past weekend the 25-year-old was sanctioned with a yellow card in the 78th minute in the 30-17 defeat to Australia by English referee Matthew Carley. Upon further review of the incident, the citing commissioner deemed this incident to have breached the red card threshold for foul play, and has cited Wiese for contravening Law 9.12, which states: “A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone.”

“Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.” Earlier this year, Sanzaar’s judicial committee slapped a three week ban on Western Force Andrew Ready for contravening the same law in a match against the Waratahs, after the hooker was red-carded for striking Hugh Sinclair in the face. If found guilty, Wiese could miss out on the Centenary Test against the All Blacks at Queensland Country Bank Stadium (kick off 7pm) on Saturday, and quite possibly the following match against the same opposition as well. The judicial committee will comprise Michael Heron QC (chair), Helen Morgan and Chris Smith and the hearing will be held via video conference.