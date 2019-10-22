TOKYO – The mighty South African pack has all the tools needed to end a four-year losing streak against Wales when the two rugby giants meet in Sunday’s World Cup semi-final, Springboks forwards coach Matt Proudfoot told reporters on Tuesday.
The Welsh have won the last four meetings between the two, with the South Africans' last win coming in their 2015 World Cup quarter-final at Twickenham.
Three of those victories were earned in Cardiff, however, and Proudfoot said the omens may be looking good for his side this time round.
“The fact we've always played them in Cardiff, and that one test in Washington – and that test we were juggling the two teams having England the following weekend - so it has always been a tough ask,” Proudfoot said.
“So it's nice it's going to be on neutral ground and we have a full squad to pick from. I think that really bodes well for us, that we've got the team we want, and a neutral ground,” he said of the Yokohama fixture.