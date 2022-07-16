Springbok player ratings: Smooth Jaden Hendrikse set the tone on attack

Cape Town — It was tense at one stage with the score at 17-14, but the Springboks did the hard yards to secure a 30-14 victory over Wales and clinch a 2-1 series triumph at the Cape Town Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Boks…

Damian Willemse: 7 Got involved in the Bok attack from the outset. Adjusted well to having to most to inside centre following Cheslin Kolbe’s injury, and produced some deft offloads and ran hard at the defence. Cheslin Kolbe: Not on the field long enough to be rated

Kolbe had a couple of runs and won a few box-kicks, but left the field after 20 minutes with a suspected knock to the jaw. Lukhanyo Am: 7 Combined well with Makazole Mapimpi on the left flank, and made some strong runs up the middle himself as well, before shifting to right wing.

Damian de Allende: 6 Ran hard at the Welsh defence, and nearly scored a try too. Had to move to outside centre in the first half and handled that well. Makazole Mapimpi: 7

Was much more lively than in the first Test. Ran with purpose whenever he got the ball, and had a thrilling one-on-one duel with Welsh wing Louis Rees-Zammit. Handre Pollard: 7 Springboks flyhalf Handre Pollard scores a try during the third Test against Wales at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Attacked the gain-line much more than in Bloemfontein, and got his backline away with some good passes, and slotted three penalties and three conversions, in addition to a well-taken try. But needs to avoid those grubbers inside the opposition 22.

Jaden Hendrikse: 8 The best Bok on the night. So smooth from the Sharks youngster. He cleared from the base quickly and accurately, and added real zip to the Bok attack. Pinpoint box-kicks too. Jasper Wiese: 6

Carried the ball strongly from the scrums and in general play, but needs to add a few subtle touches to his game to be really effectively. Replaced before halftime by Kwagga Smith. Pieter-Steph du Toit: 5 After such a long layoff from Test rugby, the 2019 World Player of the Year is still trying to get used to the pace at this level again.

Siya Kolisi (captain): 7 Springboks captain Siya Kolisi celebrates at the end of the Test match after they secured a 2-1 series win over Wales at the Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Got stuck in on defence as usual, and put on a few solid runs with ball-in-hand. Did well to hit the gap for his try. Lood de Jager: 6

Was a dependable source of lineout ball, and made his tackles and hit the rucks hard. Eben Etzebeth: 7 Etzebeth was his usual busy self in his 100th Test, winning lineouts, contesting the opposition feed, throwing himself about on defence and carrying strongly.

Capped a solid performance in his 50th Test with a good try as he darted away from a lineout maul to dot down. Trevor Nyakane: 7 Whether it’s at loosehead or tighthead, Nyakane is a rock in the scrums, and he was busy as a ball-carrier too.

Best of the Bench Kwagga Smith: 7 Never stopped running, and went flying into the Welsh defence, adding real energy to the Bok attack.