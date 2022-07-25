Springbok players who are reaching for the stars and who’s falling short

Cape Town - This can’t often be said, but for once there is a vibe that the All Blacks are feeling the heat ahead of their miniseries against South Africa. After an historic series loss to Ireland, they should be feeling it, and chances are good that they are.

The Springboks will face the All Blacks in consecutive Tests in Nelspruit on August 6 and Johannesburg on August 13. Following that, they travel to Australia for a double meeting with the Wallabies. They then meet the Pumas away, before returning home to end their campaign against the Argentinians in Durban. After their Incoming Series victory over Wales and the Rugby Championship around the corner, here are three players who will want to replicate their recent performances and two who should be looking to improve.

COPY and PASTE: Damian Willemse The Stormers star was next-level influential for his franchise in their remarkable United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign, and he followed that up with an even more impressive run for the national side. He was absolutely brilliant for the hosts against Wayne Pivac's team.

Resilience, maturity, physicality, composure, authority and some touches of flair were all generously dished up, and, after stepping up when it was most needed, he just needs to continue doing what he’s been doing against under-fire Ian Foster’s group. Jaden Hendrikse The Sharks talent was one of the most pleasing aspects in the Boks’ 2-1 series win, and he will lack no motivation to keep at it agianst the Kiwis and the rest of their competition.

As Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber said during the series – Faf de Klerk will fight for that No 9 jersey, and that should serve as some extra fuel for the rookie Hendrikse. His execution and overall hustle against Wales was impressive, and possibly going up against and measuring his efforts against one of the game’s finest will be invaluable for his growth. Eben Etzebeth

This man is so consistently potent that top performances from him have become almost standard. He reached his 100th Test in perfect fashion as he produced a Man of the Match performance, and the incomparable second-row behemoth will no doubt be a key presence against the New Zealanders. REPLACE Handre Pollard

While he was better in the decider in Cape Town, the Bok flyhalf was still far from his best. From his place-kicking to overall control on the game, he just needs to be better. Faf de Klerk