Springbok prop Frans Malherbe extends contract with WP Rugby

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Tighhead prop Frans Malherbe has signed a contract extension at Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR). Malherbe made his Stormers debut 10 years ago and currently has the third-most caps for the team with 109 to his name, 15 behind the most-capped DHL Stormer Schalk Burger. The World Cup-winning Springbok prop was schooled at Paarl Boys High and represented DHL Western Province through age-group level before making his DHL Stormers debut at the age of 20 in 2011. ALSO READ: Despite Covid-19 hiatus, Springboks are in good shape Renowned for his powerful scrummaging and high work-rate in the tight-loose, Malherbe is known to be a tactically astute player who adds considerable value off the field.

Stormers Head Coach John Dobson said that keeping a player of Malherbe's experience and insight will ensure that the team are building off a rock-solid foundation going forward.

"Frans has been central to the scrum culture that has been developed here over the last decade and will provide immense value to the development of the talented young props we have here.

"His contribution to the DHL Stormers and the Springboks over the years has perhaps not been fully appreciated, but we understand just how fortunate we are to be able to draw on his skill and experience," he said.

WPPR Chairman Ebrahim Rasool said that retaining a seasoned professional such as Malherbe will have far-reaching consequences in the future.

"Frans’ signing for us is huge! He not only anchors the scrum, but he is the quiet glue that holds the team together. He is another product of our system who has remained loyal to the region and he has a major role to play for the DHL Stormers.

"The value of his presence in the team environment, both in terms of what he brings on the field and the influence he will have on the next generation of stars, cannot be underestimated," he said.

IOL Sport