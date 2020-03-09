Springbok RWC Trophy Visits to kick off in Eastern Cape
Rugby World Cup trophy will be on show for those in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi along with his World Cup winning team mates Bongi Mbonambi and Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick will be part of the trophy tour to Port Elizabeth and Grahamstown on Wednesday and Thursday as the second part of the of the RWC Trophy Visits South Africa kicks off this week.
This trophy tour is aimed at making sure fans who missed the initial tour that took place last November aren't left this time round.
The Springboks arrived to a heroes welcome after their Rugby World Cup win where thousands of fans across the country lined the streets to get a glimpse of the victorious team.
🏆 Webb Ellis Cup.coming to a town near you‼— Springboks (@Springboks) March 9, 2020
💥 Trophy visits kick off in the Eastern Cape this week
👍 Full details will be announced in due course
🔗 https://t.co/eZXqzEJJ8L#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/2myNjLBWnl
Members of the public are invited to come and meet their RWC heroes and view the famous Webb Ellis Cup on display during the various planned visits around the country.
Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, Bloemfontein and Welkom (Free State), as well as Stellenbosch (Western Cape) will be included on the itinerary, while SA Rugby are currently finalising plans to add even more stops across the country for similar visits. Full details will be made in due course.
Confirmed details of first stop to the northern areas of Port Elizabeth on 11 and 12 March 2020:
Wednesday, 11 March
Where: Cleary Park Shopping Centre, Norman Middleton Rd, Hillside, Bethelsdorp
Time: 12h00-13h00
Where: CW Hendricks Primary School, Four Ways Crossing, 137 Acacia Ave, Uitenhage
Time: 14h30-15h30
Thursday, 12 March
Where: School assembly at the Joza Indoor Sports Facility, Makana, Grahamstown
Time: 11h00-12h30
IOL Sport