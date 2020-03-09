Springbok RWC Trophy Visits to kick off in Eastern Cape

Rugby World Cup trophy will be on show for those in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi along with his World Cup winning team mates Bongi Mbonambi and Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick will be part of the trophy tour to Port Elizabeth and Grahamstown on Wednesday and Thursday as the second part of the of the RWC Trophy Visits South Africa kicks off this week.

This trophy tour is aimed at making sure fans who missed the initial tour that took place last November aren't left this time round.

The Springboks arrived to a heroes welcome after their Rugby World Cup win where thousands of fans across the country lined the streets to get a glimpse of the victorious team.