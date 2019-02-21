Piet van Zyl had wanted to go to the family farm when he left the Bulls, but opted to join Stade Francais. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

PARIS – A “sad” Piet van Zyl announced on Thursday he will quit Stade Francais at the end of the season to return home to South Africa to run the family farm. “It’s nothing against rugby. I love the rugby here. I love the club, and I really enjoyed the experience,” said the 29-year-old, who was capped three times by the Springboks between 2013-16 and has started 12 of 16 Top 14 matches this season, having arrived in Paris last summer.

“It’s something that has come a long way with me. I ended it with the Bulls about a year-and-a-half ago, with the plan to come back to our family farm.

“The decision has been dragged out for a year-and-a-half.

“I am not going anywhere else. To be honest, it’s really sad – I really still want to play, but there comes a time for everything.

“It’s a family decision. I really need to go back now.”

In his absence, Stade Francais will be able to call upon Arthur Coville and Clement Daguin.

Currently sixth in the Top 14, Stade are away at La Rochelle in league action this weekend.

AFP