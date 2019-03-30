Jurie Roux says the season ticket initiative is to give the Springboks a big send off ahead of the World Cup. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – A unique Springbok ‘season ticket’ has been launched to give the team their biggest ever send off to take on the world in Japan later this year. Fans will be able to attend the Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies at Ellis Park (July 20) and the final match on home soil against Argentina at Loftus Versfeld (August 17) in one single purchase of R900, with both stadiums offering lower main pavilion tickets as part of this special offering.

The ‘season ticket’ will go on sale on April 1.

The collaboration between the hosting unions – the Golden Lions and Blue Bulls – has been designed in partnership with SA Rugby and team sponsors to give the team a special farewell. The ‘season ticket’ comes with the incentive of a R550 discount on the normal price.

“We only have two home Tests in 2019 and we want to sell out both of them in order to give the team the best possible launchpad to take on the world in Japan,” said Jurie Roux, SA Rugby CEO.

“There are limited opportunities to see the Boks in action on home soil this year and we wanted to mark it with a special initiative to build support. This has never been done before and we hope Springbok fans rally to the challenge and attend both tests to get right behind Rassie, Siya and the team.”

Tickets for the individual Tests will be available as usual, with prices starting at R100 per ticket at each venue (all prices listed below). The unique ‘season ticket’ are available on a first-come-first-served basis until the allocation is exhausted.

“Two sold out Tests would be an awesome way to head off overseas,” said Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus,.

“It’s an incredible experience as a Springbok to walk out in front of a packed South African stadium and the team draw energy from that. They’ll be special occasions for us, as the rest of the time this year we’ll be overseas.

“We’re already anticipating the unique atmosphere of a packed out Emirates Airline Park and a repeat of the unbelievable Loftus vibe from 2018. We really hope to see you there.”

African News Agency (ANA)