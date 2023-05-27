Springbok training squad: Duane Vermeulen included, Damian Willemse listed as a flyhalf

Cape Town – Duane Vermeulen is still in with a chance of making the Springbok Rugby World Cup squad after being included in a 33-man group for the upcoming training camp in Durban. Bok coach Jacques Nienaber included several overseas-based players in the squad that was announced on Saturday night, including Japan-based Damian de Allende, Willie le Roux, Malcolm Marx and Lood de Jager, while Ulster No 8 Vermeulen is also among the loose-forward group.

A squad of 33 players will gather in Durban on Monday for the second #Springboks preparation camp - more here: https://t.co/obLOrzNwcA 🇿🇦#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/qT2oQV7WrJ — Springboks (@Springboks) May 27, 2023 Bok stars who play their club rugby in England and France, such as Handré Pollard and Cheslin Kolbe, were not included as they haven’t been released by their teams yet. Stormers utility back Damian Willemse was listed as a flyhalf, along with franchise teammate Manie Libbok. “We are delighted to have a quality training squad at this camp. The squad size will allow us to have productive on-field training sessions without having to rotate and manage players too much,” Nienaber said.

“We had a strong core of the players at the last preparation camp, and we intend to build on the foundation we laid there when we assemble in Durban, and I believe this will set us in good stead going into the Rugby Championship camp in Pretoria next month. “This will mark the first time most of the players will be in the national set-up this season, as the alignment camps in Cape Town and Stellenbosch and the last preparation camp in Durban included mainly the locally based players. “We did, however, have online alignment sessions with the overseas based players, so we are excited about this opportunity to work with them in person.”

The first Bok Test of the year is on July 8 against the Wallabies in Pretoria. Springbok Training Squad Props: Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks).

Hookers: Joseph Dweba (DHL Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks). Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Marvin Orie (DHL Stormers), RG Snyman (Munster). Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks), Evan Roos (DHL Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Ulster).

Utility forwards: Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat). Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks), Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks). Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers).

Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles). Outside Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls). @ashfakmohamed