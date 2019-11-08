Springbok Trophy Tour to hit Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday









PORT ELIZABETH – South African rugby supporters interested in being part of the Nelson Mandela leg of the much-anticipated Springbok Trophy Tour will be spoiled for choice on Sunday, the municipality said in a statement on Thursday. The programme starts at 9am at Vuyisile Mini Square (the Port Elizabeth City Hall) where mayor Mongameli Bobani during a short formal engagement will welcome local heroes Siya Kolisi, who is originally from Zwide and Rassie Erasmus, from Despatch, both in Nelson Mandela Bay, with the rest of the squad. A slow-moving bus parade will meander through various Nelson Mandela Bay suburbs, with the final stop at Greenacres Shopping Centre before the players depart for the airport. The metro has called on enthusiasts to line the streets to welcome the Boks along the route outlined below. Thousands of supporters welcome the Springbok players during a bus parade at FNB bank City on Thursday. Photo: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA) The route is: Port Elizabeth City Hall to Wolfson Stadium - The bus drives along Baakens Street towards Govan Mbeki Avenue and crosses over Russell Road, proceeding down Govan Mbeki Avenue into Commercial Road. The entourage will proceed along Commercial Road and turn right into Mati Road. The victory celebrations continue with a right turn into Ferguson, followed by a left turn into Mendi Road and proceed to Ngesi Road.

The slow moving entourage will then turn right into Ntshekisa Road and left into Norongo Road. Lucky supporters will then see their team turn right into Nobatana Street. The bus will then be stationary in Stofile Street in the vicinity of Wolfson Stadium, facing Matomela Street.

Wolfson Stadium to Zwide - The bus departs Wolfson Stadium down Matomela Street, turns left into Seyisi Street and right into Mavuso Street. The celebratory entourage will then turn right into Mavuso Road and make a left turn into Daku Road and proceed towards Njoli Square.

The bus will then turn right into Njoli Road and proceed to Spondo Road. A right turn follows into Koyana Road and the bus proceeds to the M14/Ralo Road Intersection.

It will proceed along Koyana Road towards the M14, turn right into the M19 and proceed to the M17 Dibanisa Road turn-off, turn right here and proceed with a left turn into Dibanisa Road, followed by another left turn into Tyinira Road.

A left turn follows into Khozi Street and proceed towards the Mandela Peace Park.

Mandela Peace Park to Uitenhage - The bus will depart from Mandela Peace Park and turn left into Khozi Street, followed by a right turn into Tyinira Street and proceed towards the M20. The bus will turn left on the M20 and proceed towards Daniel Pienaar Road.

It will continue along Daniel Pienaar Road into Thorn Street towards Graaff Reinett Road. Uitenhage residents will then see the bus turn left into Graaff Reinett Road and into Church Road, followed by a right turn into Caledon Street and Kamesh Road and proceed towards Acacia Avenue.

It will turn right into Acacia Avenue, followed by a right turn into Rosedale Drive into Maduna Road and continue along Maduna Road and turn right into Middle Street, followed by a left turn into Caledon Street and a right turn into Cuyler Street into Rocklands Road towards Matanzima Road.

The bus turns left into Matanzima Road, followed by a right turn into Mabandla Street and a left into Tize Street. It then turns left into Ponana Tini Road, right into Matanzima Road and proceeds to Melbrooks Avenue.

Uitenhage to Despatch - The victory bus parade turns right into Melbrooks Avenue, proceeds across Algoa Road and continues towards the R333. It will turn right onto the R333 towards Main Road Despatch, turn right into the main road and proceed into Botha Street.

Despatch to Greenacres Shopping Centre - The victory bus then proceeds from Botha Street, turns left into the Old Uitenhage Road and turns right into Nooitgedacht Road and proceeds to Standford Road.

The entourage will be stationary for a brief period opposite the Cleary Park Shopping Centre before proceeding towards Kempston Road. It will turn right into CJ Langenhoven Drive and turn left into Ring Road past the taxi rank.

Greenacres to PE International Airport - The bus will turn left into Greyville Road followed by a right turn into Cape Road towards William Moffett Expressway.

It will turn left into William Moffett Expressway towards Buffelsfontein Road. From Buffelsfontein Road, the bus will proceed to Heugh Road and turn right at 3rd Avenue, Walmer, towards the Port Elizabeth International Airport.

Just in case Sunday’s excitement is not enough, supporters can welcome the Springboks upon arrival at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on Saturday afternoon at 4.45pm.

African News Agency (ANA)