Springbok Warrick Gelant signs for Racing 92

Paris - South African international full-back Warrick Gelant is one of six new arrivals at Racing 92 for next season, the French Top 14 club announced on Monday.
The 27-year-old, who earlier this month won the United Rugby Championship with the Cape-Town based Stormers franchise, has made nine appearances for the Springboks, the last coming during two pool matches at the 2019 World Cup.
Racing have also recruited two Fijian internationals from Brive in the shape of back-rower Kitione Kamikamica and hooker Peniami Narisia and a third, winger Asaeli Tuivuaka, from Parma.
The Parisian side have also signed New Zealand-born second row Veikoso Poloniati from Super Rugby side Moana Pasifika and French hooker Janick Tarrit from second division side Nevers.
Racing finished sixth in the regular Top 14 season before losing to Bordeaux-Begles in the play-offs.
AFP