Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi announced he has tested positive for a banned substance. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Injured Lions and Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has tested positive for a banned substance. Dyantyi’s urine sample – taken while on camp with the Springboks on July 2 – returned a positive result for a banned substance, according to a statement made by Dyantyi on Saturday afternoon.

The Bok wing hasn’t played any rugby for weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in the middle of last month. He left the Bok camp in Pretoria on July 15 and returned to the Lions where he started a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the World Cup.

However, Dyantyi hasn’t recovered yet from the injury and is not expected to make the World Cup 31-man squad set to be named on Monday.

The South African Institute for Drug-free Sport (Saids) broke the news to Dyantyi on August 14. He denied on Saturday taking anything illegal.

“I want to deny ever taking any prohibited substance, intentionally or negligently to enhance my performance on the field. I believe in hard work and fair play. I have never cheated and never will.

“The presence of this prohibited substance in my body has come as a massive shock to me, and together with my management team and experts appointed by them, we are doing everything we can to get to the source of this and to prove my innocence.

“Taking any prohibited substance would not only be irresponsible and something that i would never intentionally do, it would also be senseless and stupid. I underwent a drug-test on June 15 2019 (only two weeks prior to the July 2 testing) which did not return any adverse finding.”

Dyantyi has requested to have his B sample tested and is hopeful of getting feedback in the coming days.

He further apologised in advance to his Lions and Bok team-mates and their management teams for the “negative impact” the news may have.





IOL Sport

