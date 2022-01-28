Springbok Women assemble in Stellenbosch to prepare for Rugby World Cup

Cape Town — Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer has invited a group of 33 players to the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport, where they assemble for the first time in the new year to continue their preparation ahead of the World Cup. The third phase of the Springbok Women’s 18-month World Cup planning campaign kicks into gear on Sunday. The global showpiece will take place in New Zealand - a major moment for the sport as it will mark the first time the women’s edition will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

The South Africans will play France in the opening game in October. They will also face England and Fiji in the pool stages of the tournament. The majority of the players that have been invited toured France, Wales and England in November last year. Only the Western Province duo of Azisa Mkiva and Nokubonga Siko are yet to earn their Test caps. Nadine Roos and Libbie Janse van Rensburg, who made their Test debuts in Europe last year, will not attend the camp as they are recovering from injury. Zintle Mpupha and Catha Jacobs were not considered as both are playing in the English Premiership.

Raubenheimer said he is pleased with the progress they’ve made during their preparations. “We started with our Rugby World Cup preparations 18 months ago and this is the third phase of that, so we are well down the line already,” said Raubenheimer. “We are fortunate to have the likes of Aseza and Karthy back and we will have a close look at their fitness, as well as that of the other players, as it is one of the main focus areas of this first camp.

“Unfortunately neither Libbie nor Nadine has recovered from their injuries sufficiently to join us for the weeklong camp.” Amongst the invited players are nine players who also trained with the Springbok Women’s Sevens team this week. “There is nice collaboration in our women’s programme and there are a couple of players who are in line to play for South Africa at the Rugby World Cup Sevens as well, which is great. The sevens camp gave us an early peek at the conditioning of those players already,” he said.