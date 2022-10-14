Springbok Women go unchanged for World Cup ‘final’ clash against Fiji

Durban - The Springbok Women play Fiji on Sunday in the one World Cup pool match they have a realistic chance of winning and coach Stanley Raubenheimer has opted for an unchanged team for the occasion. In their first match, the South Africans played above expectations against France, losing 40-5 to the team ranked third in the world, and the same combination has been kept for a match the Boks are treating as their “final.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Raubenheimer has made only one change to the bench, with sevens forward Lerato Makua replacing Catha Jacobs.

Your team to play @fijirugby on Sunday. #TogetherMovingForward pic.twitter.com/lCFoLZGcJa — Springbok Women (@WomenBoks) October 13, 2022 “Everyone came out of the French opener unscathed, which was really good news for us as it meant we could go with the same group again against Fiji,” said Raubenheimer. “The players have now experienced the intensity of this Rugby World Cup and showed that they are improving with every Test. “We again had a slow start due to all the nervous energy and we hope that this time, the same team will be calmer and more focused in those opening minutes.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our forwards had some nice momentum and showed against France that they can compete with any of the top sides. We want that momentum to continue.” On Makua’s inclusion, Raubenheimer added: “We were looking for a little more speed and mobility and Lerato will give us that, especially in the second half when we hope to attack a bit more. “We are hoping to tire Fiji out in the first hour and then attack with players such as Lerato, Lusanda Dumke, Roseline Botes and Zenay Jordaan coming on.

Story continues below Advertisement