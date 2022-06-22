Springbok Women ready for Rugby Africa Cup clash against Namibia

Durban — The Springbok Women’s team knows that another landslide victory for them is guaranteed against Namibia on Thursday in the Rugby Africa Cup and the best thing they can do is focus on polishing up the details of their play. The South Africans have already put 108 points past Zimbabwe in this tournament and they should again be too strong for their opposition in this Pool A match at City Park in Cape Town.

Babalwa Latsha, who will lead the team onto the field against their African neighbours in a second-round match, said if their processes are followed, the score will reflect that, as their mission is a simple one. “We need time on the field to improve and this is yet another opportunity for us to do so,” said Latsha. “The focus will be on us and what we want to achieve. There is always something that you can get better at and this match will provide such an occasion.

“We have things we want to execute out there and the score line will be an indication of how well we do. If we manage to a lot of good things, the score board will reflect that.” The South Africans are ranked 13th in the world and Namibia outside the top 50, but Latsha said the match remains an important one in the wider context of rugby as well. “It is wonderful to see more and more women’s teams from the African continent playing the game and coming into the Test arena,” she said.

“That is what we all want to see, for the game to grow in Africa the same way it is growing in other parts of the world. We want to be the benchmark for those other African teams, and we need to set the bar as high as possible in order to pull everyone up to be better. “But more than that, we have to use this opportunity for ourselves as well. We need to be as best prepared as possible come Rugby World Cup and for that, we need time on the field. So, we should not miss the opportunity to grow us a squad and develop our games in the areas we want to.” @MikeGreenaway67

