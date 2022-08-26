Springboks’ aerial game must be on point against Australia

Cape Town - What an occasion this Rugby Championship Test is going to be! Australia are the hosts, but nobody will want to emerge as winners more than the Springboks. The Boks have the opportunity to return to winning ways in proper style by securing their first win in Australia in almost a decade.

Story continues below Advertisement

While the visitors will be desperate for victory, the Wallabies will be just as keen to keep that record intact, and for them, a positive result against the world champions after that humiliating loss to Argentina will be the perfect bounce back.

There are areas all round that both teams will want to improve on after their disappointing results a fortnight ago. The aerial game has been a talking point leading up to the fixture, and for good reason. Again, it was a major flaw in Australia's game against Los Pumas, but for the Boks it will be equally important. With the kind of ammunition the South Africans have out wide, it's an area they can look to exploit, but their own execution is just as vital.

Story continues below Advertisement

As with any game, the set-pieces are going to be a big factor. Against the Kiwis, the Springboks' line-out wasn't at its best early on, and while it's one area that they will have marked as one to improve, the overall forward proceedings should go the way of the visitors, especially the scrum. The Springboks' pack is one of their biggest strengths, and producing a top performance up front and manhandling their counterparts will go a long way in rattling this youth-rich Aussie side. It might be a rugby cliche, but a solid foundation will of course take a lot of pressure off Bok general Handre Pollard, and with proper groundwork, the exciting backs can go about their business and finish on all those opportunities they created against New Zealand.

Story continues below Advertisement

Their attack wasn't a problem in that game, their defence was, mostly thanks to all those missed tackles. Another negative was how the Boks failed to close out the game after being in the lead in the final quarter. Tomorrow (7.30am kick-off), starting strongly and keeping the foot on the pedal for 80 minutes is something that could be a determining factor in which way the game swings.

Story continues below Advertisement

Better decision-making, especially in terms of points, should be a priority. Individually, there are a number of guys who'll be looking to do better. There are no shortage of factors that could have the final say on the game. But for the Boks, just returning to their best selves should be enough to break their Australia hoodoo. They certainly have the ability to do it.

TEAMS South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Warrick Gelant, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (capt), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kisthoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

Australia: 15 Reece Hodge, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Jed Holloway, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 1 James Slipper (capt) Replacements: 16 David Porecki, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Pete Samu, 22 Tate McDermott, 23 Andrew Kellaway. @WynonaLouw