Springboks’ Aphelele Fassi not content with just being a ‘weekend special’ after stellar 2024

It’s been a breakout year, maybe even a second coming at international level of sorts for Springboks fullback Aphelele Fassi. Fassi burst on the scene and making his Springboks against Georgia in 2021, scoring in his first two appearances in the green and gold. However, he earned just one more Test cap under former coach Jacques Nienaber before falling off the radar ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

But impressive performances in the URC and Challenge Cup for the Sharks last season saw him get back in the Springboks’ fold and started in the first Test of the year against Wales - two years on from his previous Test. Now, as the Springboks prepare of their final Test of the year against Wales on Saturday, Fassi will make his eighth start at fullback in 2024 after seemingly leapfrogging veteran Willie Le Roux as the Boks first-choice No 15. ‘The Weekend Special’ - a nickname Fassi earned because his surname is similar to South Africa’s music legend Brenda Fassie - played in most of the big matches for the Boks. He faced the All Blacks in Johannesburg, Argentina in the Rugby Championship decider in Mbombela and featured last weekend in the Test against England at Twickenham.

However, Fassi doesn’t want to go another two years between drinks. He vowed that he would continue giving everything he can on the field to maintain his place in the Springbok squad and not just be, well, a “weekend special” ... “It’s been unbelievable – when you come from a setback, it’s never easy, but as a player you have to follow your own processes, and not change what you normally do,” said Fassi. “To have this opportunity to be back in a setup like this is fantastic. It’s what I've always wanted, so it’s important for me to grab the chance with both hands and never lose it again, because I know how it feels like to miss out.”

Fassi said he enjoys playing under the mentorship of the vastly experienced Le Roux. At 35 years old, the 98-cap veteran Le Roux is coming towards the twilight of his career, despite playing some good rugby for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship this past season. Coach Rassie Erasmus mentioned earlier this year that Le Roux’s role has changed within the Springboks’ set-up, going from automatic starter or member of the ‘bomb squad’ to mentoring the new generation of stars.

“We have a great relationship. I think there were two games in which I played where Willie was on the side of the field shouting what he saw and letting me know what’s happening from his perspective. “That’s the nice thing that coach Rassie always emphasises – everyone has a job to do whether you are in the matchday 23 or not and we all understand the plan to build for the future.” Fassi said he also loves working with Springbok assistant coaches Tony Brown and Mzwandile Stick and said they had an ability to get the best out of the players on the field within their different focus areas.

“What Tony has brought is to give us the opportunity to attack the space when we see it and to use the opportunities we create,” said Fassi. “Coach Stick also encourages us to get the balance right in the game in terms of when to kick and attack, so personally I try to focus on reading what's happening at different stages of the game on the field.” The Springboks have the day off on Thursday to rest and switch into match mode for the clash and will wrap up their training at Friday’s captains run.